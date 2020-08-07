It’s now up to Danville voters if the city will have a casino

DANVILLE, Va. – Will there be a casino built in Danville? After years of discussions, the issue will now go to the voters.

Late Thursday afternoon, Judge Joseph Milam issued the order that official places the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Here’s how the yes or no question will read:

“Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Danville, Virginia, at 1100 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541(former Dan River Mills Schoolfield Division Site) as approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?” Danville casino referendum on Nov. 3 ballot

The court found that the referendum question adequately identifies the location of the proposed casino gaming establishment and is worded as required by Virginia Code.

[If Danville gets a casino, it will be a Caesars]

Earlier in the week, the Danville City Council had voted to petition the court by resolution, asking that a referendum be placed on the ballot.

If the referendum is approved, Caesars Virginia, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, will construct and operate a resort at the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in Schoolfield, with an anticipated capital investment of more than $400 million and the creation of 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average wages between $35,000 and $47,000 annually, according to the city of Danville.