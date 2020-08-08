Local businesses prepare for Virginia tax-free weekend

ROANOKE, Va – Locally-owned stores said they have seen an increase in business as Virginia’s tax-free weekend continues.

Mast General Store in downtown Roanoke said it’s all stocked up with clothing, shoes and supplies to prepare for the weekend.

Through Sunday at midnight, you can get qualifying school supplies and clothing tax free. The store is also having other additional sales in hopes of bringing in more shoppers to help the local economy.

“I think for every dollar that goes into a local business it really just expands and spreads to all the businesses around it as well,” Mast General Store General Manager Olivia King said.

The store said other popular back-to-school items this year are masks, as some school divisions require students to wear them for in-person learning.