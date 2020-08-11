Blacksburg leaders discuss ordinance preventing large gatherings

BLACKSBURG, Va – The town of Blacksburg is considering major steps to prevent a potential spike in cases in COVID-19.

The move comes as thousands of students start to return to Virginia Tech’s campus.

Proposed Ordinance 1942 would reduce restaurant, bar and brewery capacity to 50%. Those food establishments would also have to close at midnight and could face a potential fine of up to $500 for any violations.

“We don’t think find our success in writing tickets and collecting fees that’s not the point, the point is to support people to a successful outcome,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said.

Smith said she has been working with landlords throughout the town to help with enforcement when it comes to large gatherings. Students or tenants who break the guidelines could lose their lease if the ordinance passes.

“A student who finds it impossible to comply with these commonsense regulations could risk their lease, they could be expelled from Virginia Tech, and they could face the fine the municipality could bring to it,” Hager-Smith said.

Smith said the ordinance would address concerns brought up by people who live in Blacksburg. She hopes to have these measures in place before classes start August 24.

“We don’t have time for a long learning curve. These are people bright enough to get into college. They should be able to understand 2-3 simple rules,” Hager-Smith said.

Hager-Smith said she has been working with the other universities, localities and health districts to ensure the safety of everyone in the New River Valley.

“Everybody regardless of what school you are going to or what health care system you’re in, we will all be working together to get out the message,” Hager-Smith said.

The town council meeting gets underway at the municipal building at 6:30 Tuesday night.