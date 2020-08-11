Liberty University leaders cancel 2020 Commencement

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Leaders at Liberty University announced Tuesday that 2020 Commencement is canceled.

Commencement was originally scheduled for Sept 11-12.

Class of 2020 graduates and their guests are now invited to participate in a celebration that will coincide with next year’s Commencement on May 14-15, 2021.

The university released this statement to those who registered for September’s now-canceled event:

“Commencement has been a long-standing tradition, a time to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments and rejoice with those who have supported them during their journey. The year 2020 has brought significant uncertainty and unforeseen changes. With the unprecedented times this year has brought us, we planned to hold Commencement. However, we want to keep the health, well-being, and safety of our graduates and their guests our utmost priority. At this time, we feel that the COVID-19 situation has not changed enough for us to host such a large number of people on our campus.”

This announcement comes just days after the Liberty University Board of Trustees requested that Jerry Falwell Jr. take an “indefinite leave of absence” from his roles at the university, which include serving as president and chancellor. Board chairman Dr. Jerry Prevo was named acting university president on Monday.