Six charged as a result of ‘targeted patrol’ in Amherst County following citizen complaints

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Six people have been charged after patrols were increased in certain areas due to complaints of criminal activity from residents, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify what those areas were, but says deputies conducted “targeted patrol” in the areas they received complaints about.

According to the sheriff’s office, “targeted patrol” is when deputies are given information from residents about criminal activity in certain neighborhoods. This information can help deputies identify suspects in the areas where residents say the criminal activity is happening.

On Aug. 7, the following people were charged as a result:

Gregory Ellinger, charged for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a concealed weapon

Gregory Eillinger has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a concealed weapon (Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

Francisco Diaz, charged for distribution of a schedule I/II drug

Francisco Diaz has been charged with distribution of a schedule I/II drug (Amherst County Sheriff's Office)