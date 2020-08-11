Young artists paint healing ceilings for local pediatrics patients

ROANOKE, Va. – Young artists in the region are using their gifts to make pediatric patients smile.

Talented fourth and fifth graders from Boones Mill Elementary, Fishburn Park Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Morningside Elementary and Temple Emanuel Teen Youth Group painted around 100 ceiling tiles for the Healing Ceilings: Community Tile Project.

Students painted the tiles before the pandemic hit and classes went virtual.

The tiles are covered in bold colors, images, some even have positive messages, like “Never give up”.

Fourth and fifth grade students from the region participate in Healing Ceilings: Community Tile Project. Courtesy: Taubman Museum of Art (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Before the tiles are put on the ceilings of Carilion Clinic’s pediatric spaces you can find them at the Taubman Museum of Art until Aug. 30.

You can also view them online, then vote for your favorite here. Voting ends Aug. 23.

Cindy Petersen, executive director of the museum said this project benefits more than just pediatric patients.

“Working with motifs like landscapes, animals and different whimsical things and joyful, not only for the young patients at Carilion hospital but then also those young artists that created that and instilling kindness and empathy,” said Petersen.

This project is part of Carilion’s Dr. Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts Program.

After the exhibit at the Taubman Museum, ceiling tiles will go up in pediatric patients’ rooms and in the corridor so even on their way to a procedure of transferring to a new room they can just look up and find a little hope and comfort.

Katie Biddle, PhD is the director of the arts program and said, “It’s really important that our patients feel connected and supported and so to have youth artists from our own community can help them experience that support during that time that may be especially challenging for them.”