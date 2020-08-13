Wythe County delays school year, will start 100% virtual

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The school year in Wythe County will now not begin until after Labor Day.

On Thursday, the Wythe County School Board approved a plan moving the first day of school from Aug. 24 back 15 days to Tuesday, Sept. 8.

In addition, the school division will begin with 100% virtual learning, which will last through at least Oct. 26, the end of the first quarter.

At the regularly scheduled Sept. 10 meeting, the school board will receive an update and determine if any other changes need to be made.

The school division plans to release more information about its virtual instruction plan soon.