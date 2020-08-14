New greenway unveiled in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to get out and about, there’s a new local greenway available.

The Read Mountain Greenway in Roanoke is a paved, .64 mile trail that starts on Blue Hills Drive.

It’s been in the works since 2015 and will eventually connect to the Tinker Creek Greenway and Read Mountain Preserve.

“It’s just designed to connect folks to the industrial area and then also a Roanoke County Park where they can do hiking and enjoy the outdoors without having to drive there necessarily,” said Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department Trails and Greenways Coordinator Renee Powers.

The parks and recreation department hopes to add some amenities, such as wayfinding signs and a bench, to the greenway soon.