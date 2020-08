Even in these uncertain financial times, one thing is for sure: People love buying lottery tickets.

The Virginia Lottery recorded its third best year, generating $595 million for education.

That’s about $1.6 million raised a day for K-12 public schools.

Lottery profits make up about 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 education budget, helping pay for child nutrition programs, early reading intervention and career education initiatives.

About $14 million in prize money also went unclaimed.