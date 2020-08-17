Franklin County teacher speaks during statewide DNC watch party

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – This week, the Democratic National Convention is set to make its presidential pick. Monday night, a special education teacher from Franklin County is gearing up to speak to hundreds of Democrats across southwest Virginia during a virtual watch party.

Stephanie Cook, who supports Joe Biden, is a special education teacher from Rocky Mount. She is fighting for a safe school reopening this fall. She’d like to see specific, nationwide guidelines and funding to make them happen, including to help families get internet access for virtual learning.

Stephanie Cook, a special education teacher from Rocky Mount, is set to speak to a crowd virtually during a virtual watch party Monday night for the DNC watch party. (WSLS)

Cook has been sharing her story about the pandemic and her experience as a teacher this year and was asked to virtually address the crowd.

She said it’s an honor to speak up for the region.

“Southwest Virginia can feel a bit neglected at times,” said Cook. “So it’s great that they are making the effort to reach out to us and make sure that we are represented. And I feel like that really just shows a commitment to serving Virginia as a whole.”

The DNC runs through Thursday.