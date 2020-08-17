Franklin County teacher speaks during statewide DNC watch party

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – This week, the Democratic National Convention is set to make its presidential pick. Monday night, a special education teacher from Franklin County is gearing up to speak to hundreds of Democrats across southwest Virginia during a virtual watch party.
Stephanie Cook, who supports Joe Biden, is a special education teacher from Rocky Mount. She is fighting for a safe school reopening this fall. She’d like to see specific, nationwide guidelines and funding to make them happen, including to help families get internet access for virtual learning.
Cook has been sharing her story about the pandemic and her experience as a teacher this year and was asked to virtually address the crowd.
She said it’s an honor to speak up for the region.
“Southwest Virginia can feel a bit neglected at times,” said Cook. “So it’s great that they are making the effort to reach out to us and make sure that we are represented. And I feel like that really just shows a commitment to serving Virginia as a whole.”
The DNC runs through Thursday.