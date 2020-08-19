Two people shot at Roanoke McDonald’s near Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were shot at the McDonald’s on Williamson Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 pm., police responded to the restaurant to find two men who had been shot.

Multiple officers are at the scene.

Both men who were shot were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The scene of a shooting at the McDonald's on Williamson Road on Aug. 19, 2020. (WSLS 10)

Police said details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time.

No arrests have been made as part of this active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know with police.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking news.