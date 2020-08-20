Danville, Virginia named 2020 All-America City

DANVILLE, Va. – A local city received national honors on Wednesday night.

Danville was named a 2020 All-America City by the National Civic League during a virtual ceremony.

The prestigious award is given to 10 cities across the country each year.

The award was created in 1949 and was once called the “Nobel Prize for constructive citizenship.” It has been awarded to more than 500 communities across the country.

The 2020 All-America City theme is “Enhancing health and well-being through civic engagement.” According to the National Civic League, the award is focused on “celebrating examples of civic engagement practices that advance health and well-being in local communities.”

Specifically, organizers were looking for projects that enhance health and well-being, particularly for people experiencing poor health outcomes.

Roanoke was a top 20 finalist.