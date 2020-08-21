Coronavirus cancels ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Sorry race fans.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, at Martinsville Speedway has officially been canceled due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is scheduled to return to “The Short Track” for the 2021 season. The 2020 race was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.

“We value our relationship with Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR,” said Delbert Lee Morgan, CEO/President of ValleyStar Credit Union. “This prestigious late model race has been featured under the lights since 2017 and it is an important event for our community. We support the decision to cancel the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that we consider the safety of all spectators, teams and drivers.”

“NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway will continue to work closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials on a plan to host fans for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race this fall,” said Campbell. “We look forward to a historic weekend of racing as we host the penultimate races of the NASCAR season for the first-time in the 73-year history of Martinsville Speedway.”

While this race is canceled, Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR’s penultimate playoff races for the first time.

On Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. ET, the Xfinity 500 will set the field for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.