Dozens of cars trapped on US-220 as Flash Flood Emergency declared for parts of Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – According to VDOT, around 30 to 40 cars have been trapped by rising water as the National Weather Service declares a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Henry County until 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say dozens of cars are stuck in the 6000-7000 block of US-220 in Bassett. Henry County has declared a state of emergency.

Heavy rain has been reported in between Stanleytown and Bassett, where the Flash Flood Emergency was declared. Several stranded vehicles have been reported, along with flooded houses and gas leaks.

The NWS says between 4 and 5 inches of rain have fallen and flash flooding is ongoing.

Locations that will experience flash flooding include Bassett, Stanleytown, Fieldale, Sanville, Oak Level and Collinsville.

Several road closures have been reported in Henry County. To see a complete list, click here.