Bassett woman shot in the head, police searching for suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Bassett woman was shot in the head late Saturday night and the person responsible is still on the loose, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanford Gregory Millner, 57, of Bassett has been charged with one felony count of Malicious Wounding. Millner is currently wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in relation to this incident.

Just before midnight Saturday, authorities were called to Blossom Street in Bassett where they found Brenda S. Turner, 46, with a gunshot wound to the head. When deputies arrived on scene, Turner was coherent.

Her current condition has not been released.

Investigators say a domestic altercation at their home on Blossom Street led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Millner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).