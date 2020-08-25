Chow down on wings while keeping your distance at Roanoke Wing Fest Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Your tastebuds will be happy to know one Roanoke foodie favorite is still going on.

Roanoke Wing Fest is Saturday, Aug. 29, noon to 8 p.m. The day features a wing eating contest, voting on the best wing and live music.

Going on its 11th year, wing fest is Roanoke’s largest one-day food festival, typically bringing in more than 10 thousand people throughout the day. To protect everyone, this year Dr Pepper Park will limit the capacity to one thousand people at a time. To make that happen you can only buy tickets for two-hour blocks. Festival hours are extended compared to past years to accommodate the change in capacity.

For a list of additional safety measures, Dr Pepper Park put in place click here to visit the Facebook event page.

President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson said they wanted to push through to offer some sort of normalcy.

“We just thought that it was really important for our sponsors and our vendors to have the opportunity and families to still come out and enjoy wings. Of course, this is our 11th annual event and so we’ve got a lot of positive feedback.”

Lew’s Restaurant in Roanoke won the People’s Choice for Best Wings and overall Best Wings in 2019. 10 News spent a morning in the restaurant exploring what’s their secret to a good wing and the winning title.