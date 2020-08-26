Commonwealth Cup to kickoff Virginia Tech’s 2020 football season as NC State game postponed

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s football season will now begin a week later with the stakes much higher than expected.

The Hokies’ game against NC State, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, will now be played Sept. 26.

Virginia Tech released this statement on Wednesday afternoon:

After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, our counterparts at NC State and our campus leadership at Virginia Tech, the mutual decision has been made to move the football game between Virginia Tech and NC State at Lane Stadium to Saturday, Sept. 26. Virginia Tech is now scheduled to open the 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 19 against the University of Virginia at Lane Stadium. We will continue to provide updates should any further changes to the 2020 schedule be deemed necessary. Virginia Tech Athletics

“The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed. There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and reacclimate after pausing our practices,” said Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.

The decision comes two days after NC State paused all athletic activities given a COVID-19 cluster within its programs.

With that game moved back two weeks, the Commonwealth Cup will be Virginia Tech’s first game of the 2020 season.

That game will also be the the first of the season for the Virginia Cavaliers.

That game will be Saturday, Sept. 19, at Lane Stadium. Kickoff time has not yet been scheduled.