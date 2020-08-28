91ºF

Local News

Teen mother pleads not guilty to murdering her 15-month-old daughter

The remains of her daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell, were found five months ago

Associated Press

Tags: Megan Boswell, Evelyn Boswell, Tennessee
photo

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

News outlets report 19-year-old Megan Boswell wore a mask as she appeared via video briefly Friday for an arraignment in Sullivan County Criminal Court.

Her attorney has also requested a change of venue for the case.

The remains of Boswell’s daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell, were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

A grand jury indicted Boswell last week on several charges including murder, abuse and false reporting.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.