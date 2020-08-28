‘The store’s having a hard time’: Group hopes to raise $60,000 for Floyd Country Store

FLOYD, Va. – The banjos and fiddles are quiet at the Floyd Country Store this summer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous Friday Night Jamborees are on hold.

Business is down and the community is concerned, so they are raising money to help.

“When people can’t come for the music, they also can’t shop in the store. And that’s what the store depends on, is the shopping and the restaurant sales, to be able to keep it going. So in the absence of that, the store’s having a hard time,” said Lydeana Martin with Friends of the Floyd Country Store.

Martin said sales were down about 80% for the first two months after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

The group wants to raise 60,000 by the end of September. They’ve already raised more than 15,000.

If you’re interested in helping, click the GoFundMe link below: