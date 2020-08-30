Kwanis Club of Roanoke cuts ribbon on Melrose Avenue playground

ROANOKE, Va – A project which will allow children to play for years to come opened to the public Sunday.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke cut the ribbon on an all-inclusive playground on Melrose Avenue next to the library.

The Kiwanis Club has spent four years planning the project and raised nearly $400,000 to fund it.

“Well we hope it changes the dynamics of this area and its going to create a synergy, we have a brand new library the Melrose Library, we’re going to have a new community center in the old Melrose library,” co-chair of the Kiwanis Club playground committee Jackie Bledsoe said.

Before the playground opened, there were only two swings for the nearly 1,000 children who live in the neighborhoods near the park.