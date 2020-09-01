Rather than appeal, Roanoke leaders may rewrite zoning rules to get new bus station

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city leaders said they may begin the process to rewrite the city’s Zoning Ordinance instead of appealing an unfavorable zoning decision regarding a new Valley Metro bus station in downtown Roanoke.

As 10 News has previously reported, plans for the bus station hit a roadblock earlier this month after the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals denied a special exception permit for the project. That permit is needed to build the new bus station in the parking lot across from the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

In a statement released Monday, Roanoke city leaders, along with the Greater Roanoke Transit Company (GRTC), said they will not appeal this decision by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Instead, Roanoke City Council has instructed staff to “initiate amendments of the City’s Zoning Ordinance to permit a transit station facility in Downtown Roanoke.”

This move will allow city leaders and the GRTC to keep their desired location (the parking lot across from the Virginia Museum of Transportation) as a viable option.

New Roanoke bus station plan in limbo

The amendments will include “appropriate design and development standards for such facilities, public notice of the proposed amendments, and public hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council.”

City leaders and the GRTC “remain committed to the delivery of a modern and convenient central transit station,” according to their statement.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the redevelopment of the current Valley Metro bus station on Campbell Avenue into office, residential and retail space. It would also include an indoor waiting area for Amtrak passengers.

City Council will meet on Sept. 8 and discuss the extension of development agreements associated with the Campbell Avenue facility.