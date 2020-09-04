Blacksburg shop to permanently close due to the coronavirus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The coronavirus has forced businesses across the country to shut down and it’s now doing the same to a gift shop in Blacksburg.

T.R. Collection announced on Wednesday that it’s permanently closing its store because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the store has been closed since March, the owners decided to close permanently at the end of January 2021, when the lease ends.

While the store will officially close, the merchandise will be moved to its sister store, Sugar Magnolia, and will be available online until the stores merge.

T.R. Collection said that “the spirit and love for community of T.R. Collection will continue to live on within Sugar Magnolia.”

Any customers who have a valid gift card to the store can use it at Sugar Magnolia.