Local family’s story of forgiveness opens in theaters Thursday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – From Southside to the silver screen: One family’s story of forgiveness opens in theaters Thursday.

My Brothers’ Crossing shows the journey of the Clark family forgiving the man who killed their brother and his wife in an accident in Henry County back in 2015.

JT Clark first told the story in his book “In the Blink of an Eye: Forgiveness in Black and White.”

Soon after publishing it, movie producers came knocking.

“We filmed this movie right where it all took place, same stretch of roadway, same courtroom, same funeral home, the same cemetery, the same churches, is all filmed right where it took place,” said Clark, My Brothers’ Crossing, Servant Leaders.

My Brothers’ Crossing is playing in Roanoke, West Lake, New River Valley and Lynchburg theaters.