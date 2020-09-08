Franklin County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ restaurant will investigate after deputies were not served

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Posts that circulated this week on social media allege that some deputies were refused service at a fast food restaurant in Franklin County.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday evening, to assure the public that it is aware of the situation but to also ask people to “not rush to judgement and give the restaurant the ability to thoroughly investigate the circumstances behind the incident.”

While it did not name the restaurant, the Sheriff’s Office said it is “confident that this business will investigate and address the situation appropriately.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it was hopeful the situation was the result of one or two employees and not support by restaurant management.

At the time this article was published, 10 News was working to get in touch with the restaurant where the incident happened.

Read the full statement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office below:

"There has been a lot of discussion on social media the past couple of days in reference to a situation that occurred over the weekend where our deputies were not served at a local fast food restaurant. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incident and has spoken to the deputies involved. The corporate office of this establishment was contacted, and we are confident that this business will investigate and address the situation appropriately. We ask that citizens not rush to judgement and give the restaurant the ability to thoroughly investigate the circumstances behind the incident. It is our hope that this situation was simply the action of one or two persons and not supported by the restaurant or its management team.

This entire department appreciates all the continued support from our community and from all supporters of Law Enforcement. We are thankful and blessed to serve Franklin County."