Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg sees major growth during pandemic, gets new bus to deliver food

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One local nonprofit is seeing major growth despite the pandemic.

Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg started with just over 300 recipients. Now, they’re serving food to nearly 500 people.

While funding remains a concern, the community is also stepping up to help with almost 150 new volunteers.

“Age has no impact. Right now, we have children delivering with their parents, grandparents. We have two people who just called that are 80 years old. And because it’s safe, they’re able to deliver,” said executive director Kris Shabestar.

Thanks to a national grant, staff can now buy delivery supplies along with a bus that will be used as an additional pick-up location.

Starting in mid-September, Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg deliveries can be picked up at the following locations: