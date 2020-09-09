Race is on for Virginia’s 5th District as candidates discuss law enforcement, police reform

BEDFORD, Va – The race for the largest congressional district in Virginia is heating up between Cameron Webb and Bob Good.

Tuesday marked the first of several ‘Good for Law Enforcement’ rallies planned by 5th District Republican candidate Bob Good held at the Bedford Courthouse.

“Just celebrate those who put it on the line every day who go to work every day not really knowing if they will return home safely that night,” Good said.

Good also hosted a rally in front of the Appomattox Courthouse. The former Campbell County Supervisor said if he is elected, he will work with localities to maintain and provide more resources for police officers. Good mentioned his opponent, Democrat Cameron Webb, several times throughout the day.

“I want to find ways to support our law enforcement officers those, again, who keep us safe. My opponent and his party are advocating for defunding the police,” Good said.

But Webb denies Good’s claims that he wants to defund the police.

“I’ve heard Bob Good say that several times. I’ve corrected that record far more times than he’s even said it, hopefully, so the fact of the matter is: I support law enforcement. I am not in favor of defunding the police,” said Webb.

Webb does hope to see ongoing conversations ensuring law enforcement agencies are using best practices.

“Our nation is reckoning with the reality of people who feel like there is not always justice in our criminal justice system and I think it’s about having the right conversations,” Webb said.

With less than two months until election day, the candidates will meet virtually for a forum hosted by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia on Wednesday.