WATCH LIVE: 9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ memorial in New York City

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The rest of the nation will look on as New York City commemorates 9/11 with the ‘Tribute in Light’ memorial on Friday night.

Twin beams of light will shine on Friday night, 19 years after the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, including almost 350 firefighters.

‘Tribute in Light’ is a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11.

The memorial was nearly canceled in the name of safety this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until an outcry across the country prompted organizers to restore the tribute.

‘Tribute in Light’ is assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial.

The twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and can be viewed from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan.