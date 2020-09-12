Virginia Tech has now suspended more than 40 students for violating public health guidelines

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech continues to hold students accountable as coronavirus cases rise in Montgomery County.

During a university town hall meeting on Friday, Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Shushok announced that the university has made over 40 interim suspensions for students not following public health guidelines.

“I want to acknowledge that it is especially hard to be a college student right now. I want to implore you to keep making good decisions and holding people accountable,” said Shushok.

Shushok said the university has removed housing for a number of students in those situations and leaders are having serious conversations with those students.

University leaders can’t release specific information on the incidents that led to suspensions, but the school’s Code of Student Conduct conveys an expectation that all students take responsibility to help keep the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the university sent out a letter, informing students that seven students had been placed on interim suspension.

You can see the full town hall below: