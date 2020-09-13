Roanoke man arrested for shooting someone near local sports bar

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting someone early Saturday morning in Roanoke.

At 2 a.m., police reported to the 700 block of Bridge Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who was struck by gunfire, according to authorities. Both people were Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested and charged Ahmad Mubdi, 51, for malicious wounding.

Mubdi was taken into custody overnight without incident, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.