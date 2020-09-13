76ºF

Roanoke man arrested for shooting someone near local sports bar

He was arrested for malicious wounding

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Ahmad Mubdi, 51, arrested for malicious wounding for an incident that happened on Sept. 12, 2020.
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting someone early Saturday morning in Roanoke.

At 2 a.m., police reported to the 700 block of Bridge Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who was struck by gunfire, according to authorities. Both people were Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested and charged Ahmad Mubdi, 51, for malicious wounding.

Mubdi was taken into custody overnight without incident, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

