Pulaski County officials looking for answers about 7-year-old blood hound found in woods

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Animal Control and a nonprofit are looking for answers after a 100-pound blood hound had to be put down after suffering from an untreated gunshot wound and cancer.

A couple found Cletus on the side of the road in Pulaski last week.

The dog was taken to the animal shelter for treatment, then sent to Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge near Charlottesville to get more extensive work. However, Cletus’ injuries were too severe to be treated. The nonprofit wants to remind everyone that there are people out there who want to help.

“If you’re feeling desperate and you don’t know what to do and you don’t have money to take them to the vet, try to reach out. Don’t let them suffer because there is people across the state who can help with these situations,” said Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge Founding Member Kimberly Hawk.

Hawk said they believe Cletus was likely dumped on the side of the road. He was 7 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pulaski County Animal Control at 540-647-8359.