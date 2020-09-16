What’s News Today: COVID testing, Utility disconnections

The State Corporation Commission’s moratorium on utility shutoffs ends today. The SCC said it extended the deadline from Aug. 31 to allow the General Assembly time to enact legislation, if it chooses, to address the issue. The moratorium has been in place since March to protect people, who are impacted by the pandemic. In June, the SCC told utilities to offer extended payment plans of up to 12 months to those struggling to pay their bills.

A Virginia Board of Education subcommittee will look at the standard of accreditation. It will discuss a report on the positive, negative and unintended consequences of revisions made in 2017.

Training continues today at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. A live burn is scheduled again today to simulate an aircraft rescue. The training is expected to continue through tomorrow.

The Virginia Department of Health holds a free COVID-19 testing clinic today. You will need to pre-register in order to get a test. It runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Armory at Dabney Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge.

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office will hold local office hours today in Southwest Virginia. They are available to talk about issues you may have with a federal agency. A staff member in his office will be at the Town of Pearisburg Offices from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the Pulaski County Library from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Angels of Assisi will finish using a grant to spay and neuter animals with an all dog clinic day today. Angels received $6,500 from the Humane Society of the United States to spay and neuter 100 dogs and 100 cats.