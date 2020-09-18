24 environmental services employees at Carilion Roanoke Memorial contract COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic officials announced Thursday that 24 environmental services employees at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospital officials said the investigation is ongoing, and it’s “difficult to determine” where the employees contracted the virus.

Carilion Clinic’s protocol is to ask anyone who becomes sick on the job to self-isolate. The employee is referred to Employee Health. Anyone suspected of having COVID-19 is tested and supposed to stay in isolation until they receive their test result.

The Virginia Department of Health works closely with the hospital on contact tracing and determining who needs to go into isolation, Carilion Clinic officials said.

Hospital officials told 10 News they encourage everyone to follow the three W’s: “Wear a mask. Watch your distance (stay at least 6 feet away from others). Wash your hands.”