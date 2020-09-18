What’s News Today: Open city council seat, Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a free drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic today in Southside. The service is free and available to those 10-years-old and older. You do not need insurance or an appointment. 300 tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pittsylvania County Health Department in Chatham.

Early voting begins today in the Commonwealth. You can go to your registrar’s office or satellite voting location to cast your ballot in November’s election. In-person early voting ends on Oct. 31. If you requested an absentee ballot, those are in the mail. You can request an absentee ballot through Oct. 23. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia will receive what it’s calling a large donation today from American Electric Power. The donation is from the proceeds of AEP’s scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture. The check presentation takes place at 2 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke.

Roanoke City Council will hold a special meeting today to discuss filling an empty council seat. Djuna Osborne resigned from the council on Wednesday. She said the global pandemic and the needs of her family no longer allow her to meet the full obligation of her council duties. City Council could ask the courts to hold a special election or appoint someone to replace her for the remainder of her term, which expires at the end of 2022.

Spend an evening under the stars at the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s Family Camp Out. It’s at Sandusky Park, with a campfire, s’mores and more. Check-in begins tonight at 5 p.m. You do need to pre-register.

The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Chamber Cup Golf Tournament today. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber. Registration kicks off at 11 a.m. at Wytheville Golf Club.

Southside Behavioral Health’s Run for Recovery kicks off today. The 5K is going virtual this year. Proceeds benefit those struggling with addiction and recovery. If you’ve registered, you’re encouraged to post a selfie of your run on Facebook. the virtual run takes place through Monday.