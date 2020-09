CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen!

The 1993 Halloween-classic film will be playing at Christiansburg’s Starlite Drive-In Theater on Oct. 2 and 3.

There will be one showing each night at 8:30 p.m.

Gates open at 6:45 p.m.

If you can’t make it out either night, don’t be too bummed. If you have Disney+ you can watch the 96-minute film wherever you are.