Law professor discusses next steps for Supreme Court Justice nomination process

LYNCHBURG, Va – President Donald Trump said he will likely announce his Supreme Court nominee to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the week.

Trump said he wants the Senate to hold a confirmation hearing for his nominee before the upcoming November election.

Liberty University School of Law professor Tory Lucas said that since the Republicans hold a majority of the seats in the Senate, the process could start very quickly.

“The Supreme Court starts its 2021 term the first Monday in October and they will start with only eight justices so any close case that they hear until this position is filled could end in a tie,” explained Lucas.

The president says he wants to wait until funeral services are finished for Ginsburg before making his announcement.