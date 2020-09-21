Suitcase drive for foster children needs more donations to reach goal this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is on a mission to give foster children something in which to carry their belongings other than a trash bag.

Pastor Sean Burch came up with the idea for Suitcases with Hope from his own experience in the foster care system.

He said he remembers the first time someone gave him a suitcase instead of a trash bag.

“I just know it’s going to help them personally. That’s the goal, to let them know their life is not trash. Their life is more valuable than what they thought,” explained Pastor Sean Burch at Spirit of Unity Baptist Church.

So far, the church has collected about 400 suitcases for local children, while the goal remains 600.

There is one Saturday left to give to Suitcases for Hope. If you would like to give, you can drop off your donation Saturday, September 26, at Spirit of Unity Baptist Church.