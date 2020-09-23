William Fleming High School to close after two staff members test positive for coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming High School in Roanoke City is closing for two weeks after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the district’s announcement on Twitter, officials consulted with the Virginia Dept. of Health and decided it was best to close William Fleming for two weeks.
All grab and go tech support and meal pick-up services will move to Breckenridge Middle School.
