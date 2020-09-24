Former Blacksburg doctor receives 90-month sentence for oxycodone scheme, tampering with witnesses

ROANOKE, Va. – A former Blacksburg doctor who had an employee watch part of “The Wolf of Wall Street” to teach him or her how to handle federal questioning now knows his fate.

Frank Purpera Jr., 45, received a sentence of 90 months in federal prison on Thursday after being convicted in January of 60 federal offenses.

Here’s a breakdown of those charges:

56 counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance

2 counts of obstruction of justice

1 count of health care fraud

1 count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud

For about five years, he wrote numerous prescriptions for Percocet and Adderall in the name of his wife on multiple occasions.

The prescriptions were not for legitimate medical purposes and were outside the scope of Purpera’s medical practice, according to the U.S Department of Justice.

In addition, Purpera falsified his medical records and sent millions of dollars in fraudulent bills to Medicare, Virginia Medicaid, and Anthem Insurance.

The court ordered Purpera to pay over $2.3 million in restitution.

After a search warrant was executed at the Virginia Vein Institution in September 2016, Purpera told his employees to say, “I don’t recall” when questioned by federal investigators.

To reiterate this point, Purpera showed an employee a video clip from the popular movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” in which numerous employees, when interviewed by federal law enforcement, say “I don’t recall, I don’t recall,” according to evidence presented during his trial.

“Doctors and other healthcare providers who defraud our healthcare system and use their position to illegally distribute controlled substances not only waste taxpayer money but also put their communities in danger,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “I want to thank both our state and federal partners for their hard work on this case and continued collaboration on similar important cases.”