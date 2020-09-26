Drive-thru food distribution provides for Lynchburg area families in need

CONCORD, Va. – Long lines of cars were waiting in anticipation for free food and hygiene products given out by an organization in Concord on Saturday.

Gleaning for the World hosted Gleaning Gives, a drive-thru food giveaway where families in need were given items including frozen chicken, cheese, bottled sports drinks and hygiene products. It also provided toys, stuffed animals and candy to the children.

Photos from our Gleaning Gives drive -through giveaway today. What a blessing to be a blessing! Posted by Gleaning For The World on Saturday, September 26, 2020

According to Communications Director Teresa Davis, cars were beginning to line up at 7:30 a.m. even though the event was set to begin at 9 a.m.

“The phrase we’ve heard all day, from many, many people is ‘This is a blessing! Thank you!’” said Davis.

Organizers had two to three lines of cars consistently moving through the parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“It was a blessing to be a blessing to our neighbors today," said Davis.