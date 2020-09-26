Virginia senators voice their thoughts on President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON – Virginia’s senators have released statements after President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Sen. Mark Warner stated his concerns with the future of the Affordable Care Act, saying the next justice has the opportunity to decide whether Americans with preexisting conditions will continue to be protected or not.

Warner said that everything from health care to reproductive rights to voting hangs in the balance.

Sen. Tim Kaine agreed that health care and fundamental rights are at stake. Both senators mentioned Sen. Mitch McConnell in their statements.

“I’ve said from the beginning that Senator McConnell should follow his own precedent from 2016: this vacancy should be filled by the winner of the ongoing election,” said Kaine. “I intend to follow that precedent and will not support anyone’s confirmation until we know the election results.”

“This is not a question of judicial qualifications or temperament – this is about following the standard established by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016 when he refused – over my own strong objections – to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee 10 months prior to the election,” said Warner. “We can’t have one set of rules for Democratic presidents, and a different set of rules for Republican presidents.”

Kaine and Warner mention that voting is already underway in Virginia and that the seat for Supreme Court should wait. Both agree Senate should not be considering a Supreme Court nomination before Inauguration Day