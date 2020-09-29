Blue Ridge Parkway repairs begin in Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. – Work is starting this week to repair a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke in time for the busy fall season.

Crews are working on a slope failure that caused the parkway to close from the Explore Park Entrance (milepost 115.5) to U.S. 220 (milepost 121.4). The work will be completed under a full parkway closure. Officials with the National Park Service (NPS) said it will take about 10 days.

NPS officials said the road will remain closed to all uses south of U.S. 220 (milepost 121.4) to Adney Gap (milepost 135.9).

In May, heavy rain created multiple road hazards that prompted the road to be closed from milepost 112.4 to milepost 135.9, from U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap. Since then, the section from milepost 112.4 to 115.5, at the Explore Park entrance, has reopened and remains open.

NPS officials said the largest hazard is a full road failure roughly 150 feet in length near milepost 128. They said it will force a road closure of at least 12 to 18 months.

