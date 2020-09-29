Three more arrested in connection to shooting of Franklin County brothers in July

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Three more men have been arrested after authorities say two brothers were shot in Franklin County and one was killed in July.

On July 14, authorities received a 911 call for shots fired around 4:20 a.m. and officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry community of Franklin County.

When officers arrived, they found Justin Prillaman, 20 of Henry, dead and his brother, James Prillaman, 18, with gunshot wounds. James was taken to the hospital.

Austin Lane, 22, of Concord, North Carolina was arrested on Aug. 10 in Franklin County and has been charged with one count of robbery in residence and is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem.

21-year-old Sean Gabriel Schwallenberg of Hot Springs was arrested on Sept. 29 in Bath County and has been charged with one count of robbery in residence. He is being held without bond.

Leon Douglas Mitchell Jr., 22 of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Sept. 29 in Bath County and has been charged with one count of robbery in residence, one count of Grand Larceny (unrelated) and two counts of Contempt (unrelated). He is being held without bond.

Qu'Shawn Manns, Te'SEan Brooks and Treavon Taylor are in custody after police say they shot two brothers and killed one (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

This comes after Te’Sean Brooks, 19, of Henry was charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Qu’Shawn Manns, 20, of Rocky Mount was also charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and Treavon Taylor, 20, of Hardy was charged with one count of robbery in residence.

Brooks and Taylor are being held without bond at the Franklin County Jail. Manns is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.