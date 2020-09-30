Welcome center in Radford gets new home

RADFORD, Va – The City of Radford has a new place to welcome people in an effort to boost tourism.

The Information and Visitors Center opened up its new location on West Main Street in hopes of being able to provide information about what the city has to offer.

Tourism Director Deborah Cooney says the new venue will allow people to make the most out of their visits to the city.

“We promote all the wonderful things to do in Radford to people outside of Radford, to encourage them to come here and enjoy our trails, enjoy the river, enjoy all the local businesses we have,” Cooney said.

Although most large events in the city have been canceled this year because of the pandemic, tourism leaders have already started to plan how to safely host events next year.