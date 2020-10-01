Authorities searching for missing teenage girl in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Alexis “Lexi” Perkins was last seen Thursday on Willow Avenue about two miles off of Lee Highway, according to authorities.

Police say she may be heading towards North or South Carolina.

Authorities describe her as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and about weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-994-8680.

Here is a map of the approximate location police say she was last seen: