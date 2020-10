ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke leaders are set to address the city’s response to recent gun violence at noon on Thursday at the Mill Mountain Star Overlook.

Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman and U.S. Marshals spoke at the press conference.

The press conference will be on the recent increase in gun violence in Roanoke and a recent collaboration between the Roanoke Police Department and U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.