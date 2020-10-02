58ºF

Will President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis impact stock market? Expert says no

‘It’s not really going to impact the runnings of the nation’

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: U.S. President Donald walks to the White House residence on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Bedminster, New Jersey for a roundtable event with supporters and a fundraising event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
SALEM, Va. – An economics expert from Roanoke College said that President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis likely won’t impact the stock market unless his health takes a turn for the worse

Dr. Alice Kassens, the John S. Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, said the stock market typically only takes a hit when there is uncertainty.

Since Trump has reported experiencing mild symptoms, Kassens doesn’t think there will be a downturn.

“If he’s still operating pretty much as normal, it’s not really going to impact the runnings of the nation. I think it will become a problem if he gets gravely ill, but that doesn’t seem to be what’s happening,” said Kassens.

Kassens added that the stock market has made a surprising and strong recovery since the beginning of the pandemic.

