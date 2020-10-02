Will President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis impact stock market? Expert says no

SALEM, Va. – An economics expert from Roanoke College said that President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis likely won’t impact the stock market unless his health takes a turn for the worse

Dr. Alice Kassens, the John S. Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, said the stock market typically only takes a hit when there is uncertainty.

Since Trump has reported experiencing mild symptoms, Kassens doesn’t think there will be a downturn.

“If he’s still operating pretty much as normal, it’s not really going to impact the runnings of the nation. I think it will become a problem if he gets gravely ill, but that doesn’t seem to be what’s happening,” said Kassens.

Kassens added that the stock market has made a surprising and strong recovery since the beginning of the pandemic.