Nearly 6-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke reopens

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers can now enjoy a bit more beauty along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Crews completed repairs after a small slope failure and now, the stretch between the Explore Park entrance and the entrance at US 220 in Roanoke County is again open.

The National Park Service is warning people driving in that stretch to anticipate a shifted lane alignment, warning signs, new pavement markings and a regulatory speed reduction to 35 mph.

Those wishing to drive on the Parkway south of the 220 entrance will have to wait quite a while longer.

Heavy rain destroyed part of the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 128, about 7 miles south of the US 220 entrance. (National Park Service)

That portion of the parkway, from US 220 down to the entrance off of US 221 near the Roanoke/Floyd County border, will remain closed sometime between a year and 18 months.

This closure is due to the 150 feet of the road lost near milepost 128 due to flooding in May.