'This is like a dream come true’: Bob Ross Inc. sends Bedford teen art supplies

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A happy little gift in the mail.

Earlier this year, 10 News introduced you to a Bedford teen who picked up the art of painting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the story aired about Daniel Terry and his newfound love for Bob Ross, he got quite the surprise.

Terry worked all summer putting together a collection of paintings with supplies he picked up at the dollar store.

Like most teens, he planned to save up to buy new materials for his new hobby.

However, after the 10 News story about Terry aired, he got an email from Bob Ross Incorporated.

“What he is doing so perfectly imbodies what Bob Ross wanted to do through his show,” said Sarah Strohl, executive assistant with Bob Ross Inc.

Terry has found joy in learning from the TV host, so the famous artist’s company wanted to surprise this teen with his own Bob Ross “Master Kit.”

“It just makes you feel good, it makes you feel happy, it’s kind of the same feeling you get when you watch Bob paint, it just feels good,” said Strohl.

After reading the email that a package was on the way, Terry thought it might be just a few items to get started.

“My mind was blown. It was probably the most expensive package I’ve ever gotten in my life,” said Terry.

Inside was paint, brushes, an easel, how-to book, canvases and a pallet.

“I was expecting a little basic kit and maybe a canvas. It was a lot more than I imagined,” said Terry.

Terry was so excited that he said he was almost scared to try it.

“Every time I get something new to paint, I’m like a little nervous about trying it because I’m like afraid to ruin it,” said Terry.

After about a day of waiting, he started his first-ever oil painting with his new supplies.

“It was like magic or something. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m actually holding his two-inch brush,’” said Terry.

He quickly got acquainted with having his new art supplies in hand and is now putting together his own YouTube channel.

It’s all thanks to the generosity of strangers at Bob Ross Inc.

“I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. This is like a dream come true for me. I never thought I’d see myself using their products for, like, years,” Terry said.

In a year many want to forget, Terry joyfully signs and dates the bottom of his new work of art.