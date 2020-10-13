Art supply drive benefits Lynchburg City Schools students

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Academy Center of the Arts knows the power of art and despite the virtual age the country is in, wants to make sure every Lynchburg City Public Schools student has access to it.

During the month of October, the Academy Center of the Arts is hosting an art supply drive to collect enough to create kits for 1,200 students.

“We are also an education partner of theirs (LCPS) and thought why not have an art supply drive so that all the kids out there have that ability to create a project to be able to dream, inspire during this time,” said Tremayne Edwards, director of community engagement.

Lynchburg City Public Schools started the school year virtual and is now doing a hybrid model. With parents and students focused on so many things, the art center doesn’t want the value of art to get lost.

“As your local art center kind of fill that need, fill that gap as best as we can wherever it might be falling and bringing the community to help supply these art supplies to the kids,” said Adara Wright, coordinator of curriculum development at the center.

There is a specific list of art supplies to fit the designated project, fall Q-tip trees.

8x10 canvas

Acrylic primary color paint set

Brush set

Plastic paint palette

The final project will look like this.

Items collected during Academy Center of the Arts' art supply drive will go into kits for 1,200 Lynchburg City Public Schools students. At home, students will create fall Q-tip trees similar to this. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Donations can be dropped off at the Academy Center of the Arts' gallery or you can order of their Amazon Wish List and supplies will be shipped directly to the gallery.

Once the supply drive is over, the Academy will create kits that feature supplies as well as a step-by-step guide. Then in November, with the help of LCPS, kits will be delivered with meal deliveries.