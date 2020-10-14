Bedford County man wins big for the second time in just 16 months

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – If you need some luck, you’ll want to call Willie Harrison.

The Forest man is apparently quite the expert when it comes to the Virginia Lottery.

In the Sept. 28 Cash 5 day drawing, he bought two tickets, with identical numbers, that each won the $100,000 grand prize.

[Here are Virginia’s ‘luckiest’ stores to buy a lottery ticket]

Back in May 2019, he won the $100,000 Cash 5 grand prize too!

“I was just trying to stay calm and not have a heart attack,” said Harrison, telling lottery officials about the moment he discovered he’d won again.

This go-around, he bought his tickets at the Circle K at 9181 US Highway 29 in Blairs.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 3-10-15-23-25.

For those wondering, the odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.